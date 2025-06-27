Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 27.06.2025

Two-thirds of Ukrainian parents lack access to basic child-rearing support - UNICEF study

Some 67 per cent of parents in Ukraine lack access to essential parenting resources, with only 20 per cent having attended one dedicated parenting course, according to responses to a new UNICEF poll.

The research was conducted by the Rating Group and Advanter Group with analytical support from the Centre for Social Change and Behavioural Economics in May 2025 and follows a national poll conducted by Gradus Research, Advanter Group, and the Centre for Social Change and Behavioural Economics. The study is a follow-up to a national survey conducted by Gradus Research, Advanter Group, and the Center for Social Change and Behavioral Economics in November 2024. Ukrainians were asked about parenting planning, skills and level of awareness in various aspects of raising and developing children.

Only 21% of respondents said they planned to have a child in the near future, and 26% were postponing this decision until the end of the war. The main reasons included more than three years of full-scale war and general instability in the country.

Some 32% of parents still use harsh or even punitive methods of education, in particular physical punishment, such as slaps.

Only 29% of parents know that exclusive breastfeeding should last six months.

Some 40 per cent of new or prospective parents support raising children free from gender stereotypes, while 23 per cent still view traditional gender roles as necessary in parenting.

At the same time, 89 per cent of parents recognize that an emotional connection between a child and a parent is important for the child’s development and emotional security. Parents possess a high level of knowledge about responsive caregiving practices for infants and developmental activities, and often put them into practice.

“In 2024, the Government approved the Strategy to Ensure the Child’s Right to Grow Up in a Family Environment. As part of its implementation—specifically the goal of strengthening family capacity—we are working on the development of a National Parenting Programme. This programme will combine the best Ukrainian and international practices, shaping a shared vision of how the state can support parents, strengthen their skills and competencies, and ensure that every child grows up in a nurturing and safe environment,” said Iryna Tulyakova, Head of the Coordination Centre for Family Upbringing and Childcare Development of Ukraine.

UNICEF and the Coordination Centre for Family Upbringing and Childcare Development of Ukraine advocate for a national parenting programme to be grounded in global best practices, while tailored to Ukraine's context. This includes a focus on good health; adequate nutrition; safety and security; responsive caregiving; and opportunities for early learning. The goals include empowering parents to adopt positive parenting behaviours, enhancing self-care practices, strengthening access to people-centred services, all of which are key to ensuring children are raised in nurturing environments.

Access to quality services – primarily parental support – was identified as one of the most pressing needs: 86% of respondents believe it is necessary to implement a National Parenting Support Programme.

14:51 20.06.2025
WFP to continue supporting Ukraine – Zelenskyy

11:20 20.06.2025
Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 10.9 bln in support in 2025, 43% to come from intl sources – MP Yuzhanina

21:13 12.06.2025
Coordination of partners in Ramstein format also discussed during meeting with Pistorius – Yermak

14:03 10.06.2025
Klitschko approves UAH 2 bn increase in capital budget expenditures for AFU

10:44 10.06.2025
Help launches registration for humanitarian project funding German Support for Ukrainian Communities

21:41 06.06.2025
America maintains high level of support for Ukraine, delighted with Spider Web operation - Yermak following his visit to USA

18:42 04.06.2025
The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

17:11 03.06.2025
Parents recognize their role in realizing child rights, but need support – UNICEF survey

13:56 07.05.2025
Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

19:28 05.05.2025
Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

