20:44 27.06.2025

Ukrnafta plans to apply clean technologies of Norwegian Ennox Technology & Partners in Ukraine

A team of specialists of PJSC Ukrnafta, studying the best world solutions in the field of clean tech, got acquainted in Norway with the practical application of new equipment of the local state-owned enterprise Ennox Technology & Partners and plans to apply their technologies in Ukraine.

"Currently, the company is working on the reconstruction of the oil and formation water preparation system on the basis of one of the regional business units. Within the framework of this project, Ukrnafta cooperates, in particular, with the Norwegian leader in the field of clean technologies - Ennox Technology & Partners, which develops revolutionary treatment plants," the company said.

The specified equipment works more efficiently than market analogues, allows to minimize the impact on the environment and improve the quality of formation water preparation to maintain formation pressure.

"Engineers and teams of test laboratories of Norwegian companies demonstrated in their work sustainable solutions that will help build sustainable and efficient systems for Ukrainian production," Ukrnafta said.

Ukrnafta is the major oil producing company in Ukraine, the operator of the national network of gas stations. In March 2024, the company entered the management of Glusco's assets and operates a total of 547 gas stations: it has 462 of its own and 85 under management.

Ukrnafta holds 92 special permits for the industrial development of deposits. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance sheet.

