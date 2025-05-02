Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:45 02.05.2025

Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs reps start work in all regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

1 min read

Representations (regional working groups) of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War have started work in all regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

"In Volyn, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Rivne and Chernihiv regions, representatives of the Department for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances (Secretariat of the Commissioner) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine have been appointed as heads of regional working groups," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in Dnipropetrovsk (including for residents of Zaporizhia region), Zhytomyr, Poltava (including for residents of Sumy region), Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions – representatives of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The ministry said the work schedules of the indicated representations will be confirmed additionally.

At the same time, as noted in the statement, the advisory centers (https://koordshtab.gov.ua/contacts) of the Coordination Headquarters continue their work, providing information and legal support to families of servicemen who are in captivity or are considered missing.

Tags: #coordination_hq #interior_ministry

MORE ABOUT

20:42 20.02.2025
Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

16:50 17.02.2025
Interior Ministry denies info about three fires at Chornobyl NPP, release of radiation

Interior Ministry denies info about three fires at Chornobyl NPP, release of radiation

18:34 05.02.2025
Released Ukrainian POWs include 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors, 18 officers – Coordination HQ

Released Ukrainian POWs include 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors, 18 officers – Coordination HQ

16:24 09.12.2024
Coordination HQ comments on Russia's statement about transfer of bodies of POWs killed in Il-76 crash to Ukraine

Coordination HQ comments on Russia's statement about transfer of bodies of POWs killed in Il-76 crash to Ukraine

15:29 08.11.2024
Bodies of 563 fallen defenders repatriated to Ukraine

Bodies of 563 fallen defenders repatriated to Ukraine

13:19 01.11.2024
Interior Minister: There’s not single National Police officer in uniform with disability

Interior Minister: There’s not single National Police officer in uniform with disability

13:32 02.08.2024
Bodies of 250 dead defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Bodies of 250 dead defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

21:19 19.07.2024
Attack on Farion classified as attempted premeditated murder – Interior Ministry

Attack on Farion classified as attempted premeditated murder – Interior Ministry

17:34 10.07.2024
Interior Ministry's Psychological Support Dept: All our officers who were at front line are under our supervision

Interior Ministry's Psychological Support Dept: All our officers who were at front line are under our supervision

19:17 06.11.2023
Units of Interior Ministry undergo two-week drills with American instructors

Units of Interior Ministry undergo two-week drills with American instructors

HOT NEWS

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

SBU: Suspect in Sternenko attack recruited by enemy intelligence services

Rubio: Trump going to make decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to Russia and Ukraine

LATEST

Environment Ministry, The HALO Trust Ukraine sign memo of cooperation for environmentally safe demining

Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft

Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

Govt submits to parliament bill on amendments to Budget Code due to deal with USA

Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

Eight evacuated children from Mykolaiv placed in Rivne region

Govt distributes UAH 540 mln in subventions to regions for modernization of vocational, professional pre-higher education institutions – PM

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

Ministry of Environment forms list of dormant licenses, plans inspection – Minister Hrynchuk

Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

AD
AD