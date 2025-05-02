Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs reps start work in all regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Representations (regional working groups) of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War have started work in all regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

"In Volyn, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Rivne and Chernihiv regions, representatives of the Department for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances (Secretariat of the Commissioner) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine have been appointed as heads of regional working groups," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in Dnipropetrovsk (including for residents of Zaporizhia region), Zhytomyr, Poltava (including for residents of Sumy region), Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions – representatives of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The ministry said the work schedules of the indicated representations will be confirmed additionally.

At the same time, as noted in the statement, the advisory centers (https://koordshtab.gov.ua/contacts) of the Coordination Headquarters continue their work, providing information and legal support to families of servicemen who are in captivity or are considered missing.