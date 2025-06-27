Zelenskyy, NSDC instruct to provide funds for national security and defense in 2026-2028 budget declaration, process increase in payments to military

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) On proposals to the Budget Declaration 2026-2028 on articles related to ensuring the national security and defense of Ukraine.

Corresponding decree No. 433/2025 was published on the president's website.

According to the text of the document, the Cabinet of Ministers was resolved to determine in 2026-2028 the top priority of the state budget of Ukraine is financing on articles related to ensuring the national security and defense of Ukraine.

In addition, it is necessary to work out the issue of increasing the financial support of military personnel, rank and file and police officers and take measures to ensure the payment of one-time financial assistance in the event of the death of persons, as well as their death as a result of injuries received during the period of martial law.

In 2026-2028, the Cabinet of Ministers must inform the NSDC apparatuses by the 15th of each month about the status of financing of the security and defense sector bodies of Ukraine, in particular state target defense programs.