Trump interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production – Yermak

President of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Donald Trump is interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"I can reveal an insider's view that during the last meeting, which I think was very good between President Zelenskyy and President Trump. President Trump devoted a lot of time to discussing Ukraine's achievements in weapons production. He asked a lot of questions and it was clear that he was very interested in it. This definitely demonstrates that the United States is interested in cooperation with Ukraine," he said during the Forum of Government and Business: From Dialogue to Partnership in Kyiv on Friday.