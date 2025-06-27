Interfax-Ukraine
La Famiglia group co-owner announces hotel project

 Co-owner of La Famiglia group Mykhailo Beilin announced the launch of a hotel project.

"We have already found a site, we are carefully preparing the project. We are not ready to present it yet," he said on Friday on the sidelines of the Entrepreneurs Forum 2025, organized by Forbes Ukraine.

Regarding the region of the future project, he clarified that this is not about Kyiv, but about a recreational region.

As reported on the La Famiglia website, the brand was founded in 2012. Currently, the network includes more than ten restaurants and Kyiv Food Market. In the summer of 2024, it opened its first establishment in Bukovel – the Margherita restaurant in the Glacier apartment complex.

