20:50 27.06.2025

Prosecutor General: We’re creating new units based on SBU that will collect evidence for special tribunal on aggression

New units are being created on the basis of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to collect evidence of the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and transfer it to a special tribunal on aggression, said Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"The first priority is war crimes ... Now, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, we are creating new units based on the Security Service, which will collect even more evidence so that we can later hand over to this special tribunal all the evidence collected over all the years of the full-scale invasion against our state," Kravchenko said on Friday in Kyiv during the "Forum of government and business: from dialogue to partnership."

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine in The Hague on June 26. "For the first time, a special international tribunal is being created to try crimes of aggression. This tribunal, established within the framework of the Council of Europe, will hold accountable those who have used force in violation of the UN Charter, applying international law without double standards and confirming that the security of Europe is not based on silence or impunity, but on law, principles and actions," Berset said.

At the same time, the special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine will consider cases not only against the Russian Federation. Participation in the Special Tribunal will not be limited to the 46 countries that are members of the Council of Europe and any other country can join the treaty.

