Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 16.06.2025

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

2 min read
Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

The Russian Federation is deliberately complicating the process of identifying the bodies of the dead by returning them in a mutilated state, and during the latest repatriations, the bodies of Russian soldiers were also handed over to Ukraine - mixed with the bodies of Ukrainians, said head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

"After each repatriation, painstaking work begins: an autopsy, a thorough examination by an investigator, DNA testing, checking every detail. This process is already complicated and lengthy. And Russia is deliberately complicating the identification process for us," the Minister of Internal Affairs wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

He noted: "The bodies are returned in an extremely mutilated state, body parts in different bags. There are cases when the remains of one person are returned even during different stages of repatriation."

According to Klymenko, during the latest repatriations, the bodies of Russian soldiers were also handed over to Ukraine, mixed with the bodies of Ukrainians.

"Unfortunately, this is a fact. This could have been done by the Russians intentionally, in order to increase the number of bodies handed over and to keep our experts busy, supplementing all this with cynical information pressure. Or it could be their usual negligent attitude towards their own people," he emphasized.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that in any case, these bodies will also be identified.

"Our experts are working on the edge of what is possible. Each examination is carried out thoroughly and more than once. The specialists are trained, the laboratories are equipped, the processes are worked out. The biggest challenge is time," Klymenko added.

The minister assured that the identification process is being accelerated as much as possible, but with each large repatriation it becomes more difficult.

"We understand the pain and expectations of the families ... We have no right to make mistakes. For us, these are not statistics. These are people, and each of them deserves to be treated with dignity.

Tags: #klymenko #interior_ministry

MORE ABOUT

18:45 02.05.2025
Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs reps start work in all regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs reps start work in all regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

16:49 14.03.2025
Man suspected of killing activist in Odesa detained – Interior Minister

Man suspected of killing activist in Odesa detained – Interior Minister

20:42 20.02.2025
Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

16:50 17.02.2025
Interior Ministry denies info about three fires at Chornobyl NPP, release of radiation

Interior Ministry denies info about three fires at Chornobyl NPP, release of radiation

19:48 16.01.2025
Klymenko meets with National Guard soldiers fighting in Donetsk region

Klymenko meets with National Guard soldiers fighting in Donetsk region

16:07 31.12.2024
Dishonest employees of service centers should not question work of those worthy of respect – Interior Minister

Dishonest employees of service centers should not question work of those worthy of respect – Interior Minister

13:34 31.12.2024
Interior minister: We manage to maintain pre-war level of security inside Ukraine

Interior minister: We manage to maintain pre-war level of security inside Ukraine

13:14 31.12.2024
Interior Minister on ‘Offensive Guard,’ police and rescuers on front line: This is resilience year for them

Interior Minister on ‘Offensive Guard,’ police and rescuers on front line: This is resilience year for them

16:51 07.11.2024
Interior Minister: Pokrovsk direction remains one of hottest at front

Interior Minister: Pokrovsk direction remains one of hottest at front

18:40 05.11.2024
Ukrainian interior minister: Ready to start cooperation with Swedish partners in unmanned aviation

Ukrainian interior minister: Ready to start cooperation with Swedish partners in unmanned aviation

HOT NEWS

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

Another 1,245 bodies of dead returned to Ukraine: Repatriation part of Istanbul Agreements completed

Five Ukrainian citizens die as result of Iran's missile attack against Israel

LATEST

ISW: Russian troops advance in Donetsk region, but have no success in southern territories

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih updating equipment fleet of mining division

Ukraine and Austria sign five documents incl in security sphere – President’s Office

Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in EU if Ukrainian side fulfills all conditions

Fifteen-year-old boy and his mother returned to Ukraine from occupied territory – Zarivna

Sybiha calls for creation of effective instruments for compliance with Geneva Protocol on prohibition of chemical and bacteriological weapons

Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

AD
AD