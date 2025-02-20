Musk questions Ukrainian polls on Zelenskyy support

The head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, who is close to U.S. President Donald Trump, has questioned the results of sociological surveys in Ukraine regarding support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“It should be utterly obvious that a Zelenskyy-controlled poll about his OWN approval is not credible!! If Zelenskyy was actually loved by the people of Ukraine, he would hold an election. He knows he would lose in a landslide, despite having seized control of ALL Ukrainian media, so he canceled the election,” Musk said on X Thursday.

According to him, “in reality, he is despised by the people of Ukraine, which is why he has refused to hold an election. I challenge Zelenskyy to hold an election and refute this. He will not.”

“President Trump is right to ignore him and solve for peace independent of the disgusting, massive graft machine feeding off the dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers,” Musk added.

Musk made these statements while commenting on information that “claims that Zelenskyy has an approval rate of 57% are from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology which received USAID funding for its polling.”