One killed, one injured in Kupiansk as result of Russian strike – administration

According to updated information, as a result of an enemy airstrike on Kupiansk on Wednesday, one person was killed and one was injured, Head of Kharkiv Military Regional Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"As a result of a hit on a house, a 59-year-old civilian man died. A 60-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. At least ten private houses were damaged. The inspection continues," Synehubov said in Telegram chanel.