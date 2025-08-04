Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:22 04.08.2025

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

1 min read
At about 14:00 on the road in Vovchansk community of Kharkiv region, a Russian FPV drone hit a moped on which two civilians (a man and a woman) were riding.

"As a result of the strike, both died on the spot from the injuries they received," the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region reported.

A pretrial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #enemy #kharkiv #victims

