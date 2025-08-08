Interfax-Ukraine
19:20 08.08.2025

Woman injured in Russian shelling dies in Kherson

A seriously injured woman who came under Russian shelling in the central part of the city has died in Kherson, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"A seriously injured woman who came under Russian shelling in the central part of Kherson today died in the hospital. Medics fought for the life of the 78-year-old Kherson woman until the last moment. However, the injuries were too severe," Prokudin said on Telegram.

He expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

Tags: #kherson #victim

