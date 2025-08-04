Zelenskyy meets with wounded soldiers in Kharkiv, presents them state awards

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with wounded soldiers who are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in one of the medical institutions in Kharkiv: the head of state talked to them, thanked them for their service and awarded them with the Order of Courage, 3rd degree, and the Medal for Military Service to Ukraine, the presidential website reports.

"Thank you for really defending Ukraine. We are sincerely proud that we have such warriors - strong people, cool, young, powerful. I wish you a speedy recovery," Zelenskyy is quoted as saying.

He also thanked the combat medics who help the military recover from injuries and presented them with the medals For Military Service to Ukraine and For a Saved Life.

"Thank you for your service. Thank you for helping us as much as possible here in Kharkiv region, rehabilitating our guys and girls. And the first thing they say is that they are very grateful to the doctors. Thank you and all your colleagues for your service to Ukraine," the president noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy familiarized himself with the work of a mobile field hospital, which was previously used at the front. Now the hospital has been attached to a medical facility to increase its ability to help the wounded.