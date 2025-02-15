Our plan to end war with help of partners in 2025 – Zelenskyy

The plan for 2025 is to continue to put pressure on Russia by any means and achieve peace, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are working on this, we will prepare security guarantees as we see them, we will share them with the United States. I hope that they will also share their views. The approach is very important for us, for all European partners, for the EU, plus Great Britain, which is our important partner," Zelenskyy said during his participation in the main session of the Munich Security Conference.