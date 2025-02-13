Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:23 13.02.2025

Pentagon Chief Hegseth: USA does not betray Ukraine

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth rejects accusations that the United States has betrayed Ukraine, since President Donald Trump's efforts are aimed at establishing peace.

This follows from Hegseth's words, which he said on Thursday in Brussels before the start of a meeting of NATO defense ministers, answering a question from journalists in which the latest US statements were called "betrayal."

The Pentagon chief said that the wording was not his, but he clarified that it is not a betrayal. He emphasized that there is no betrayal, but rather recognition that the whole world and the United States are invested and interested in peace, as President Trump stated, to stop the killing. He noted that it would require both sides to admit things they did not want to admit. He expressed the belief that the world is lucky to have President Trump, as only he can convince the parties at this moment to establish peace, and he considers that a good sign.

At the same time, Hegseth noted the "incredible commitment" of the United States to Ukraine, highlighting that it had invested in stabilizing the front lines after Russia's aggression. He emphasized that his job as the defense minister, working with NATO, is to ensure that the defense of the alliance is as strong and robust as possible to deter any future aggression on the continent. He added that their role is to be leaders in NATO.

The US Secretary of Defense also believes that the war in Ukraine and the aggression from Russia had served as a reset for NATO, making it clear that the Alliance must be reliable, strong, and real. He explained that this is why President Trump called for increased defense spending, so that European countries could recognize that this is an urgent, real threat to the continent. He added that this aggression should serve as a wake-up call.

In this regard, Hegseth recalled the US demand to spend 5% on defense, explaining that it is critical to understand that there is a Russian war machine trying to seize more and more territory in Ukraine. He stated that it is an important European responsibility to counter this, acknowledging that the United States has been focused on this issue for a long time. He mentioned that his role, as a representative of the United States, is to speak realistically about the course of the conflict. He added that, as seen from President Trump the previous day, who is the best negotiator on the planet, Trump can bring the two sides together to find a negotiated peace, which is what everyone wants. He expressed that he is looking forward to the ministerial meeting with NATO allies to have honest conversations about the current situation, aiming to bring peace to the continent, ensure that Europe steps forward in leadership on security guarantees, and reaffirm that America stands with its NATO allies to remain strong and bring an end to the conflict.

