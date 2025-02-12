UK Defense Secretary: USA committee to continued engagement in Ramstein format

British Defense Secretary John Healey, who chaired the first meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, announced the U.S. commitment to continued engagement in the Ramstein format.

At a press conference after the 26th meeting of the group Healey said the statement by Secretary of State Pete Hegseth was a reaffirmation of his commitment to continued engagement in this Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This is international coordination of support for Ukraine. This will be maintained, he said.

According to Healey, the new head of the Pentagon outlined U.S. President Donald Trump's position on the commitment to see lasting peace in Ukraine.