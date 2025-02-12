Umerov announces his first meeting with new Pentagon chief

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has announced the first meeting with the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth.

“The first meeting with the new U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth,” the minister said on Facebook.

As reported, Umerov began work on Wednesday, February 12, at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (UDCG) in the Ramstein format in Brussels.

For the first time, the meeting is chaired by British Secretary of State for Defense John Healey.