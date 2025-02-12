Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:49 12.02.2025

Umerov starts work at Ramstein meeting in Brussels

2 min read
Umerov starts work at Ramstein meeting in Brussels
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov began work at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (UDCG) in the Ramstein format in Brussels, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Today, for the first time, the meeting is being chaired by my colleague and friend John Healey, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom. The new U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is also taking part. On the agenda: stable and timely supplies of military aid in 2025; acceleration of supplies of critical weapons - air defense, aviation, ammunition; investments in the defense industry in Ukraine and joint projects with European partners," Umerov said.

In addition, he stressed, it is planned to discuss a number of long-term solutions, such as expanding defense production in Ukraine, financing the Ukrainian defense industry and creating new enterprises, increasing arms supplies due to the capacities of the European defense industry.

In addition to Ramstein, key events for the security of Ukraine and the whole world will take place this week - a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers and the Munich Security Conference, Umerov noted. He also plans to hold a series of bilateral meetings with allied defense ministers to strengthen military cooperation and real support mechanisms for Ukraine.

"Ukraine is ready for negotiations after the end of the war. But a just and lasting peace is possible only when Ukraine is strong on the battlefield," the minister concluded.

Tags: #ramstein #umerov

