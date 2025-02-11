Zelenskyy plans to offer Russia direct land swap, refuse from part of Kursk region

If U.S. President Donald Trump does manage to get Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he planned to offer Russia a straight territory exchange, giving up land Kyiv has held in Russia's Kursk region since the launch of a surprise offensive there six months ago.

"We will swap one territory for another. […] I don't know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority," he said in an interview with The Guardian, explaining that he did not know which part of Russian-occupied land Ukraine would ask for in return