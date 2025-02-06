Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:13 06.02.2025

Ukraine ready for consultations with European Commission on tariff liberalization - Zhovkva at meeting with French Minister of Foreign Trade

2 min read
Ukraine ready for consultations with European Commission on tariff liberalization - Zhovkva at meeting with French Minister of Foreign Trade
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Ukraine is ready to start consultations with the European Commission on tariff liberalization, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said at a meeting with French Minister of Foreign Trade Laurent Saint-Martin in Kyiv.

“Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva met with Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin. (…) The Deputy Head of the President’s Office stressed Ukraine's readiness to start consultations with the European Commission on tariff liberalization,” according to a message posted on the website of the President's Office on Thursday.

According to Zhovkva, the liberalized trade conditions granted by the EU from 2022 for goods of Ukrainian origin “are extremely important for Ukraine's sustainability, recovery and economic growth. This also aligns with the process of Ukraine's EU accession and the EU's support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.”

The interlocutors agreed to maintain an active dialogue on strengthening bilateral trade and Ukraine's gradual integration into the EU's internal market.

Zhovkva and Laurent Saint-Martin paid particular attention to Ukraine's progress in EU accession negotiations and the importance of agreeing on the terms of trade liberalization in the near future.

It is noted that Zhovkva thanked France for its support of Ukraine, including the strengthening of its security and defense capabilities. During the meeting, the parties discussed the joint efforts needed to consolidate international support for Ukraine in order to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Tags: #zhovkva

