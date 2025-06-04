Interfax-Ukraine
13:18 04.06.2025

Zhovkva discusses Ukraine's current military needs with EU delegation

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva held a meeting with the European Union delegation, led by Managing Director for Peace, Security and Defense at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Benedikta von Seherr-Thoss.

As reported by the presidential press service, Zhovkva thanked the EU for its efforts to send 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of this year.

The main focus of the meeting was on Ukraine’s current military needs – in particular, air defense systems and missiles for them, artillery systems, ammunition, and continued defense cooperation with the European Union.

The parties also discussed cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union within the framework of the ReArm Europe initiative and the SAFE instrument. The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office emphasized the importance of increasing investment in Ukraine’s defense industry.

Benedikta von Seherr-Thoss stated that the EU is interested in increasing defense production in its member states. She also affirmed the EU’s commitment to further integrating Ukraine into the European security and defense system.

Separately, Zhovkva informed about the second round of negotiations in Istanbul. He emphasized that Russia is not interested in establishing peace and the response to this should be decisive sanctions from the EU, the United States and partners. The European Union confirmed that it is actively working in this direction and is ready for the next steps.

Among other important topics is the fight against Russian propaganda. Ukraine and the EU agreed to strengthen the coordination of efforts to counter it.

