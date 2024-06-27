Facts

12:36 27.06.2024

Ukraine counts on participation of Luxembourg in thematic intl events on Peace Formula points – Zhovkva

2 min read
Ukraine counts on participation of Luxembourg in thematic intl events on Peace Formula points – Zhovkva

As part of a working visit to Luxembourg, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva held negotiations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where meetings were held with the Director of the Department of Security Policy and the Deputy Director of the Department of Defense.

The parties, as reported by the presidential press service, discussed the security situation in Ukraine and the scale of destruction of critical infrastructure, primarily energy. Zhovkva told foreign partners about the priority needs of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the results of the inaugural Peace Summit were also discussed. Zhovkva thanked Luxembourg for its support of the Formula Peace, participation in the Summit at the highest level and the active role of Prime Minister Luc Frieden in ensuring its success.

"We count on Luxembourg's participation in thematic international events at the government and expert levels in order to implement the points of the Peace Formula," said the Deputy Head of the President's Office.

In addition, Zhovkva, together with Crown Prince Guillaume of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, took part in the opening of the international technology conference Nexus 2050, where this year Ukraine is represented as a specially invited guest among 5,000 participants and more than 200 speakers.

Tags: #zhovkva #luxembourg

MORE ABOUT

14:14 24.06.2024
Korniyenko goes to Luxembourg for conference on Ukraine's accession to EU

Korniyenko goes to Luxembourg for conference on Ukraine's accession to EU

20:05 21.06.2024
Not single country participating in Peace Summit disconnected from communiqué, not to disconnect – Zhovkva

Not single country participating in Peace Summit disconnected from communiqué, not to disconnect – Zhovkva

18:33 21.06.2024
Ukraine, along with its partners, to work to involve China in process of establishing peace – Zhovkva

Ukraine, along with its partners, to work to involve China in process of establishing peace – Zhovkva

18:21 21.06.2024
Zhovkva: Soon we to see countries of Global South, Asia joining G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Zhovkva: Soon we to see countries of Global South, Asia joining G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

18:09 21.06.2024
Ukraine hopes for Hungary's constructive position on our European integration – Zhovkva

Ukraine hopes for Hungary's constructive position on our European integration – Zhovkva

17:50 21.06.2024
Zhovkva: We to start negotiations on security guarantees with Ireland soon; we actively working with Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Poland

Zhovkva: We to start negotiations on security guarantees with Ireland soon; we actively working with Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Poland

17:45 21.06.2024
Zhovkva about EUR 50 bln for Ukraine following G7 summit: no risk that these funds won't be delivered

Zhovkva about EUR 50 bln for Ukraine following G7 summit: no risk that these funds won't be delivered

17:28 21.06.2024
Ukraine's delegation for EU accession talks to be formed, approved in coming days – Zhovkva

Ukraine's delegation for EU accession talks to be formed, approved in coming days – Zhovkva

16:53 21.06.2024
Zhovkva about NATO Summit in Washington: We're working to see as strong decision on Ukraine as possible

Zhovkva about NATO Summit in Washington: We're working to see as strong decision on Ukraine as possible

16:56 18.06.2024
First intergovernmental conferences between EU and Moldova, Ukraine to take place in Luxembourg on June 25

First intergovernmental conferences between EU and Moldova, Ukraine to take place in Luxembourg on June 25

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

LATEST

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

Situation in Pokrovske axis still tough, hostilities continue – AFU General Staff

PACE supports Ukraine's main initiatives in intl arena

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 invaders in one day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD