Ukraine counts on participation of Luxembourg in thematic intl events on Peace Formula points – Zhovkva

As part of a working visit to Luxembourg, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva held negotiations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where meetings were held with the Director of the Department of Security Policy and the Deputy Director of the Department of Defense.

The parties, as reported by the presidential press service, discussed the security situation in Ukraine and the scale of destruction of critical infrastructure, primarily energy. Zhovkva told foreign partners about the priority needs of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the results of the inaugural Peace Summit were also discussed. Zhovkva thanked Luxembourg for its support of the Formula Peace, participation in the Summit at the highest level and the active role of Prime Minister Luc Frieden in ensuring its success.

"We count on Luxembourg's participation in thematic international events at the government and expert levels in order to implement the points of the Peace Formula," said the Deputy Head of the President's Office.

In addition, Zhovkva, together with Crown Prince Guillaume of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, took part in the opening of the international technology conference Nexus 2050, where this year Ukraine is represented as a specially invited guest among 5,000 participants and more than 200 speakers.