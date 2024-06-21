Not single country participating in Peace Summit disconnected from communiqué, not to disconnect – Zhovkva

None of the countries present at the first Peace Summit in Switzerland disconnected from the final communiqué, and will not disconnect, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva told Interfax-Ukraine.

Explaining the situation with the voting on the communiques of Jordan and Iraq, which were first reflected on the voting board and later disappeared from the list of those on the website of the Swiss Foreign Ministry who supported the communiqué, Zhovkva said "the procedure for joining the communiqué took place according to the so-called procedural default."

"Those countries that were ready to join the communiqué and did not violate this silent procedure by a certain deadline set by the Swiss side were considered to have joined. Two countries – Jordan and Iraq – sent their signal too late that they were interrupting the silent procedure and the Swiss side had time take them into account in your list. Regarding Rwanda, negotiations are ongoing, their position is being clarified. That is, nothing of the kind happened, there is no 'harm," he said.

As he noted, "our communiqué is open for signing, but few people in Ukraine understand that history is actually being made with this conference. You know, the world values ​​this summit more than we do in Ukraine. No country has disconnected from the communiqué. Period. And they will not disconnect."

He said that communiqué has instead been supported in recent days by four parties, namely the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Organization of American States, Antigua and Barbuda, and Zambia.

According to the Deputy Head of the President's Office, thematic meetings will soon begin in the participating countries of the Summit on the implementation of the points of the Peace Formula. "Their task will be to prepare appropriate road maps for any of the points of the Peace Formula," he said.

However, answering the question whether it would be possible to invite Russian representatives to these thematic events, given that the basic position on the points of the Peace Formula has already been stated in the communiqué, Zhovkva answered negatively.

"I think that at first, no. Imagine how we would have invited Russia to the inaugural summit? There were such ideas and some countries expressed them. Do you think the summit would have taken place? Do you think a communiqué would have been adopted with that number of states? That's why We will first work in the circle of like-minded countries. And the results of the work of each thematic group, of course, yes, we are ready to bring to the attention of the aggressor," he said.