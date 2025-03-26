Ukraine conveys to US side its understanding of categories of infrastructure facilities falling under ceasefire regime – Zhovkva

Ukraine has conveyed to the American side its understanding of the categories of infrastructure facilities that fall under the ceasefire regime, in particular, nuclear and gas production facilities, said Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva.

"The Ukrainian side conveyed to the American side its understanding of the categories of such infrastructure facilities. It is very important - here are not specific facilities, not coordinates, but what falls under them, what exactly, what nuclear facilities, what categories of facilities, for example, in the gas production industry," Zhovkva said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

He noted that Russia is manipulating by publishing its own incomprehensible interpretation of the negotiations, where the Russian side claims that the ceasefire on shelling of energy facilities has been in effect since March 18, although since then at least eight energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been shelled by the Russian Federation.

In addition, the deputy head of the President’s Office noted that in the event of Russia violating the ceasefire, the state monitor will record this, and “then the United States of America, having recorded accordingly, having received such information from the monitor, must take appropriate actions.”