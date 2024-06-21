Ukraine, along with its partners, to work to involve China in process of establishing peace – Zhovkva

Ukraine, together with its partners, will continue to work on involving China in the process of implementing the formula that can bring peace to Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva told Interfax-Ukraine.

"It's a pity that Chinese representatives were absent from the Peace Summit. Although they used to participate in certain meetings at the level of national security advisers. Here in Kyiv, the Chinese ambassador was present at most of the meetings of thematic groups," Zhovkva said.

As he noted, "China is definitely not an enemy for Ukraine. We have one aggressor country – Russia. Therefore, I would really like China to take a substantive part in the implementation of the formula that can bring peace."

"China is definitely for peace, China is definitely not for war. As far as we understand from the statements of the Chinese side, China does not support or transfer to Russia any types of weapons or any military assistance, as, unfortunately, they do, at least two other countries," he said.

According to Zhovkva, "China has both supported and continues to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. And I am sure that it will support it. We clearly see and hear this from the Chinese side."

"I know that China is very closely following the results of the peace summit and how the process is going. Our partners are also working with the Chinese side. There were visits by a number of leaders of our partner countries to China, and the Chinese leader also travelled to three European countries. We had our own conversations with each of these leaders both before and after the visits, and we spoke at the summit. The Ukrainian side will work to involve China in the process of bringing peace to Ukraine," the deputy head of the President's Office said.

At the same time, he said that in recent days after the Peace Summit in Switzerland, no new signals have been received from China.