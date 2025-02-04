Zelenskyy, Grossi discuss IAEA rotation at ZNPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IAEA Head Rafael Grossi have discussed the issue of mission rotation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"I would also like to talk to you today about our Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. I know that members of your mission are being prepared for rotation," the head of state said during the meeting with Grossi, Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

Zelenskyy noted that there are difficulties in discussing this issue, because "the rotation point, and our military moved further, where they occupied the bridge," and now there are disputes about the place of rotation.

In addition, following the meeting, Zelenskyy told reporters that they discussed "two units that could be added to our nuclear power generation."

"This will really be a great contribution to stability and to Ukraine's energy system. Now, you know, the ball is on the side of the Ukrainian parliament. And here we are united with the IAEA that the parliamentarians should make a decision very quickly. We have such an opportunity to provide two additional units to Ukraine," he said.