Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:59 01.02.2025

Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region for victims of missile strike


Three days of mourning have been declared in Poltava region from February 2 to February 4 for those killed in an enemy attack on Saturday.

As reported on the Telegram channel of Poltava Regional Military Administration, "the corresponding order was signed by the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut. Mourning has been declared from February 2 to February 4."

On these days, the flag of Ukraine with a black ribbon will be lowered at half-mast on the buildings of state authorities, local governments, enterprises, institutions and organizations.

There are restrictions on holding entertainment and concert events, sports competitions, and the sounding of entertainment music in public places and transport. TV channels and radio stations should make appropriate changes to the broadcast schedule.

As reported, five people were killed and 14 injured, three of them children, as a result of the rocket attack on a residential building in Poltava.

