Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:34 31.01.2025

Invaders attack Chornomorsk in Odesa region: four people injured

Invaders attack Chornomorsk in Odesa region: four people injured

The enemy attacked Chornomorsk (Odesa region), four people were injured, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"As a result of the attack, the city hospital, a private apartment building, an administrative building, a grain warehouse and trucks were damaged. Four people were injured, one of them was a doctor who performed surgery during enemy strikes. All the wounded are in moderate condition. Two are hospitalized, the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Kiper said that due to the enemy strike, there are problems with the supply of electricity to parts of Chornomorsk and the suburbs. DTEK specialists are already working on restoring electricity supply in homes.

All other special services are working to eliminate the attack consequences. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences.

