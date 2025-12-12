Ukraine to announce concession tender for container terminal in Chornomorsk port in Dec

Ukraine will announce a tender for a public-private partnership (PPP, concession) in the Port of Chornomorsk by the end of this year, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Andriy Kashuba said Friday.

"As the head of the tender committee, I hope that before the New Year we will be able to launch this process," Kashuba said at the "Infrastructure Day 2025" event organized by the European Business Association (EBA), Interfax-Ukraine's correspondent reported.

Taras Boichuk, a World Bank consultant and head of the SPILNO PPP project office at the Ministry, clarified that the tender concerns a container terminal.

He added that after the tender is announced, a dedicated event is planned for potential participants and companies interested in the concession.

"Expectations are very high. We hope to see real competition among the top global players in this sector, which in turn will allow us to attract more funds for rebuilding our infrastructure and generating payments," Kashuba noted.

According to the agency, the tender may be published on the Ministry's website as early as next week.

As reported, in September 2025 Ukraine decided to launch a PPP tender for the first and container terminals at the Port of Chornomorsk (Odesa region), which would become the first project of this type in the port sector since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In October, it was reported that the tender commission for selecting an investor for Chornomorsk Port would involve 12 external experts nominated by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

According to the Ministry's expectations, the project envisions attracting hundreds of millions of dollars to modernize berths and equipment; more than $1.1 billion in budget revenues over 40 years; preserving more than 1,000 jobs with social guarantees and wage indexation; and restoring container handling to 250,000 TEU per year within the first three years, with subsequent growth back to the pre-war level of over half a million TEU.

The government's Action Program states that Ukraine must announce the concession tender and decide on the feasibility of a concession project for the ferry complex by the end of 2025.