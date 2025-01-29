UNESCO Cultural Hub opened in Lviv

The UNESCO Cultural Hub has been opened in Lviv, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine has said.

"Mykola Tochytsky expressed gratitude to UNESCO and the Spanish government for their attention to the needs of Ukrainian culture during the extraordinary challenges of wartime," the ministry following the opening ceremony of the hub.

It is noted that the Lviv Cultural Hub was opened within the framework of the UNESCO project "Culture for Peace and Sustainability: creation of a cultural center in Lviv, Ukraine" with the financial support of the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation.

The ministry noted that the hub will serve as a platform for cultural restoration and will become a support center for temporarily displaced cultural workers, as well as the location will provide a space for artists, musicians, writers to work and support beginners.

As reported, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Spain, Andriy Sybiha and Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, visited Lviv on Tuesday and attended the opening of a cultural hub in the city.