Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:52 29.01.2025

UNESCO Cultural Hub opened in Lviv

1 min read
UNESCO Cultural Hub opened in Lviv

The UNESCO Cultural Hub has been opened in Lviv, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine has said.

"Mykola Tochytsky expressed gratitude to UNESCO and the Spanish government for their attention to the needs of Ukrainian culture during the extraordinary challenges of wartime," the ministry following the opening ceremony of the hub.

It is noted that the Lviv Cultural Hub was opened within the framework of the UNESCO project "Culture for Peace and Sustainability: creation of a cultural center in Lviv, Ukraine" with the financial support of the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation.

The ministry noted that the hub will serve as a platform for cultural restoration and will become a support center for temporarily displaced cultural workers, as well as the location will provide a space for artists, musicians, writers to work and support beginners.

As reported, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Spain, Andriy Sybiha and Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, visited Lviv on Tuesday and attended the opening of a cultural hub in the city.

Tags: #hub #lviv #unesco

MORE ABOUT

15:25 24.04.2025
Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

13:30 18.03.2025
Zelenskyy visits Lviv Lyceum with enhanced military-physical training named after Heroes of Kruty

Zelenskyy visits Lviv Lyceum with enhanced military-physical training named after Heroes of Kruty

17:00 05.03.2025
Kyiv officially applies for status of UNESCO City of Music

Kyiv officially applies for status of UNESCO City of Music

19:19 04.03.2025
FM of Liechtenstein visits Lviv

FM of Liechtenstein visits Lviv

18:16 31.01.2025
UNESCO mission to visit Kharkiv in March to analyze damage caused to Derzhprom by Russian aggression

UNESCO mission to visit Kharkiv in March to analyze damage caused to Derzhprom by Russian aggression

16:13 29.01.2025
Tochytsky, UNESCO Director-General address lack of restorers, specialists for evacuation of cultural heritage

Tochytsky, UNESCO Director-General address lack of restorers, specialists for evacuation of cultural heritage

18:49 28.01.2025
Three Ministers, UNESCO Director General arrive in Lviv for opening of cultural hub – mayor

Three Ministers, UNESCO Director General arrive in Lviv for opening of cultural hub – mayor

12:50 21.12.2024
Zelenskyy appoints Mariana Betsa as head of Ukraine's National Commission for UNESCO

Zelenskyy appoints Mariana Betsa as head of Ukraine's National Commission for UNESCO

20:18 17.12.2024
Tusk leaves for Lviv to meet with Zelenskyy

Tusk leaves for Lviv to meet with Zelenskyy

13:13 17.12.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Lviv

Zelenskyy arrives in Lviv

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Ukraine calls on all foreign states to refrain from participation of their military personnel in parade in Moscow on May 9 - MFA statement

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

AD
AD