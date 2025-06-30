UNESCO mobilized over 70 million US dollars for Ukraine’s needs since full-scale invasion - Head of the UNESCO Office in Ukraine

An exclusive interview with the Head of the UNESCO Antenna in Ukraine Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Text: Maria Stupak, Iryna Dorosh

The full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine turned three years old. How has UNESCO been helping Ukraine all this time?

UNESCO has been assisting Ukrainian institutions and populations since the aftermath of 24th of February 2022. Initially, we have worked mainly through missions and remotely from Paris, because we didn't have a presence, an office in the country. Аnd after, since the beginning of October, the Director General of UNESCO has appointed me to be present here.

We have opened a presence, and now we have an antenna since then, with more than 40 staff already in Kyiv, but also with colleagues in Lviv and in Odesa. And we have been assisting Ukraine in three main domains: first of all, since the beginning, the attention was on ensuring continuity of access to learning for students, secondly - the protection of cultural heritage, and the third, the safety of journalists and the support for continued access to information.

From the beginning, our approach has been twofold: on one hand, focusing on how to support Ukrainians in coping with the emergency caused by war-related damage and the broader context — for example, by supporting the livelihoods of journalists and artists; and on the other hand, investing in professionals by providing necessary training and capacity building. The war has also highlighted the importance of professionals in certain fields — for example, the need to introduce new methodologies to cope with the situation, to secure museums, and to ensure that proper documentation and inventories are in place.

Can Ukrainians be part of your work on a volunteer basis?

Absolutely. All of our activities follow this inclusive approach.

In UNESCO’s approach, we are always, focused on anticipating investments in the human dimension, capacity building, and training. We are also always looking ahead, preparing for recovery and reconstruction.

As an example, recently, we trained 64 young people from schools, aged between 11 and 17, to conduct research. They carried out a survey among their peers about what is meaningful to youth today, how they see their participation not only in our activities but also in the emergency situation in general, as well as in the recovery process.

I think this is one of the first such large-scale studies because more than 23,000 young people responded to the questions. This study was presented on January 25th. It will soon be available in full. But this is just a milestone, as for the first time, we have such a broad response, but at the same time, it is the first step to continue with implementing projects that will specifically encourage youth involvement in this work.

Therefore, it is definitely very important in our approach to continuously conduct these consultations and gather feedback, ensuring that the inclusive process continues.

How much UNESCO attracted to help Ukraine since 2022 and maybe what financial programs we will have in this year?

If we speak in terms of resources, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion UNESCO has mobilized more than 70 million of US dollars. For this year we continue capitalizing on what the lesson learned of our programs.

We are also launching a new domain in June: an action plan for science to support the scientific ecosystems, because science, research and innovation are key for Ukraine, in terms of how to cope in the current situation, but also in terms of preparing for the recovery and reconstruction.

This is based on two studies that UNESCO has supported in Ukraine regarding the war-related damage to scientific infrastructure and also to scientists.

Which regions of Ukraine do you currently prioritize?

Our programs are generally national and cover the entire country. At the same time, we have programs that specifically focus on supporting areas based on needs. We are certainly not focusing only on Kyiv,but work also in many other areas of Ukraine, depending on the needs.

For example, in education, some regions are prioritized in line with the work being carried out in coordination with other partners and stakeholders.

So, for instance, in terms of the mental health and psychosocial support in the education system, currently we are focusing on regions like Zhytomyr and Odesa, but not exclusively. Another example: we are conducting several, for instance, repairs and works in areas like Kharkiv city and Oblast, in Zaporizhzhya, Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr Chernihiv Lviv oblasts and Dnipro.

In Lviv, we have an important project through which we have assisted in fsetting up the Lviv Cultural Hub. It has been officially opened in the end of January at the presence of UNESCO Director General and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Spain.Spain is the partner country that has been supporting this project.

Does UNESCO have access to or information about the affairs in the occupied territories?

As all other UN Agencies, we do not have physical access to the occupied territories. But through our program on satellite imagery analysis we do monitoring on damage to cultural heritage. It covers occupied territories,including Crimea. Because of this, we have regular information about the condition of cultural sites.

Let's talk about education. So how many scientific institutions have been destroyed in three years of full-scale war?

According to our studies, almost 50% of scientific institutions in the country have been damaged. This is over 10,000 institutions, with a significant number of scientists affected. About 20% of them have fled the country, and those who remain face difficulties in continuing their work. Many of them are continuing to work in relocated institutions within the country or through teleworking. We are now focused on putting forward an Action plan in close coordination with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, as well as with many other stakeholders in the domain, aiming for more impactful actions in the field of science.

Does UNESCO have some programs to support the digital education in Ukraine for example for children who were forced into it due to the war?

Yes, in terms of digital education, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have been working on two levels to ensure access to and continuity of learning.

At the very beginning, we focused on distributing Chromebooks devices, to enable teachers to connect with their students. We distributed more than 50,000 devices to teachers, and 8,000 to students, particularly in the east and south, near zones of active shelling, so that students could continue their studies online. We are also supporting a community of practice for teachers, to share best practices and lessons learnt, and we are focusing on pedagogical training for teachers, to cope with the emergency.

In 2022 we also worked to ensure the online platform through which students finishing secondary school could take their university entrance exams online.

This platform has been operational since 2022–2023 and continues to be in use.

Another important dimension of our work is supporting Ukrainian children abroad. We aim to ensure they can continue accessing Ukrainian education online, maintaining a connection with the system, and having their studies recognized so they can smoothly continue their education upon returning to Ukraine.

In parallel, we have been assessing how Ukrainian students have been received and integrated in European countries and exploring ways to ensure their studies are recognized.

These are important areas that we continue to map and monitor over time.

According to your data more than 12% of scientific and pedagogical staff werе forced to emigrate. Tell me do you have any plans or projects that would improve scientific work in Ukraine and attract young workers?

Yes, as I mentioned, these figures come from two studies supported by UNESCO conducted on the damage to scientific infrastructure and the situation of scientists. These findings are reflected in the action plan on science that we have developed and will officially present soonhere in Kyiv.

In this plan, we have included short- and medium-term actions, such as the potential provision of grants to support scientists — not only in terms of mental health and psychosocial support, but also, for example, through remote access to laboratories. This is part of a program that UNESCO has already implemented in several other countries, and we would now like to make it available to Ukraine, in order to help scientists continue their work in these difficult circumstances.

We are also looking into how this program can contribute to the physical rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure.

In the longer term, important work remains to be done — particularly in terms of facilitating reforms that will create a more enabling environment. This includes supporting the mobility of scientists in line with EU and international standards, as well as with UNESCO’s recommendations on open science, researchers’ mobility, and the protection of scientists.

What are some programs of the mental health for children and adults in Ukraine that are you implementing?

Mental health is a key component of UNESCO's programs in Ukraine. I previously highlighted its importance in the education sector — it’s truly a central aspect of our work.

We work with teachers, school psychologists, and also with parents — with children being the ultimate beneficiaries. But our focus on mental health extends beyond the education sector. For instance, we are also addressing the mental health needs of journalists. This is an important part of the training we provide — not only covering physical protection and safety of content, but also psychological well-being and how to support it.

On pilot base, we recently introduced mental health provision in about 30 public libraries, and we have worked with librarians to train them in service provision for communities and veterans. But much more is needed, and we are committed to increasing this support.

We are also engaging within the cultural sector. Currently, we are working with cultural professionals and artists on how they can contribute through art therapy and related methodologies. This includes close collaboration with psychologists to help communities process and overcome trauma.

Let me emphasize — this does not replace or substitute the work of mental health professionals. However, art can play a significant preparatory and complementary role, especially in addressing certain trauma-related conditions caused by the war.

We all understand the powerful role that culture plays. Cultural practices — particularly living traditions and intangible heritage — can be essential in strengthening social ties, promoting community cohesion, and bringing a sense of normalcy that supports healing.

Do you support state reforms in forms of education, such as a new Ukrainian school?

Absolutely, yes. Аs you know, this is something that began even before the full-scale war. We have been supporting the Ministry in this process, particularly with the curriculum for grades 7 to 9. We have already provided support for the training of trainers who, in turn, will train teachers involved in the reform, and this work will continue throughout this year.

We are currently implementing a comprehensive course as part of this effort. Additionally, we are supporting the Ministry in broader aspects of the reform — for example, the expansion of the concept of safety in schools, which includes mental health and psychosocial support.

This broader approach also focuses on strengthening practical skills: enhancing the capacity of teachers, school staff, and students to respond to emergencies — including natural disasters, fires, and other crises.

In 2024, for instance, we have already conducted several training sessions in schools with both teachers and administrative staff.

So yes, the education reform is indeed a key component of our ongoing work.

How does UNESCO help with the protection many of the cultural heritage sites?

For the protection of sites, we work through a wide range of actions. We work first as preventive protection, so this entails statutory work — for instance, to mark sites with the label of the Blue Shield according to the 1954 Convention, which is the UNESCO convention for the protection of culture in the context of armed conflict.

Ukraine currently has 27 sites which are listed under Enhanced Protection — it’s an international list of Enhanced Protection sites, by virtue of the Second Protocol of the same 1954 Convention. This helps, in a way, to alert the international community about the relevance of these sites and also to consider the possibility of appealing in case of damage or infringement, treating it as a severe violation, so that there is accountability in terms of international law.

But there are also physical operations — for instance, the protection we have provided in Odesa for open-air monuments, using protective covers to mitigate the potential impact of shelling.

After that, we work on documentation of sites, and we work on urgent repairs. We have provided urgent repair materials — for instance in Kharkiv, in Zaporizhzhia, in Odesa, and in Lviv — also after damage occurred. For example, in 2023, at the complex of the Teacher Polytechnic School on Stryiska Street, or in Dubliany at the Faculty of the National Academy of Environment, where we provided a temporary shelter for the building, as the roof was fully damaged.

In addition, we provide technical expertise for documentation — including new technologies like 3D laser scanning, non-destructive tests, and even modeling to understand the structural behavior of buildings.

This is done directly on buildings, but we also work with professionals and universities, with а wide range of actors, also in terms of training — in terms of how to do this type of work.

How do you support Ukraine's artists who have forced to leave our country or move to safe cities in Ukraine?

For artists, since 2022, UNESCO has been supporting the livelihood of artists, in particular through temporary artistic residencies — especially for female artists.

At the beginning, support was provided to female artists both abroad and within the country, particularly in the West of Ukraine, where conditions were more suitable for this type of work.

Over these two years, we have reached almost 100 beneficiaries through these initiatives.

But also, through the Lviv Cultural Hub project. The Lviv Cultural Hub was officially opened in January of this year, but even before the official opening, while renovation work was ongoing to make the space accessible, we had already started conducting training sessions. These trainings have already benefited more than 500 people from different disciplines — including art (with labs), museum professionals, and specialists from other cultural fields.

We have also provided support through the Heritage Emergency Fund, which is a UNESCO multi-donor fund instrument.

Through this fund, we supported more than 20 cultural projects of various types — from theatre and visual installations to exhibitions — and across a range of disciplines throughout the country: in Kerson, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and many other cities and regions across Ukraine.

What measures do you take to track illegal trade of cultural heritage that was stolen during the war?

It is an important topic. In this context, UNESCO is operating within the framework of the 1970 Convention to fight against illicit trafficking.

As you know, this type of action is important domestically, within the country, but also in terms of connections with neighboring countries and international cooperation. To enhance efficiency of regional cooperation and networking, last year, UNESCO organized a training workshop with cluster countries in Poland. A second regional training was organized in Moldova this year, from the 1st to the 3rd of April 2025. It once again brought together Ukrainian law enforcement, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, and cultural professionals to discuss and connect with professionals from neighboring countries, such as Moldova and Hungary.

We work also with UNIDROIT, INTERPOL and others.

This summer, we have already conducted several trainings to strengthen accountability and improve the procedures for documenting damages to cultural heritage and for conducting proper investigations.

As you may know, we do not carry out investigations ourselves — it’s not within our mandate — but according to our convention, we do have the mandate to provide training and support this type of intervention.

If we talk about the digital technologies, how does UNESCO assess the role of this digital technology in the promotion of the Ukrainian cultural heritage, particularly in the time of the war?

Thank you for this question, UNESCO gives a particular important to innovative solutions and technologies.

As I already stated, we are using remote sensing, satellite imagery for damage analysis and monitoring. This is done in cooperation with UNITAR-UNOSAT, the UN agency for satellite analysis. We also work, with 3D laser scanning for accurate documentation of damaged buildings.

This allows us, in collaboration with the competent authorities, to prioritize and support the urgent interventions, and to do this properly with the required documentation. Furthermore, it allows us to monitor the condition of buildings, as we can do this repeatedly and progressively over time.

For instance, we also use non-destructive methods to assess structural conditions, and we model buildings to understand their vulnerabilities, which enables us to calibrate our future interventions and plan them accordingly. Let me also recall the work we are doing in supporting the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications in the digital transformation, bringing paper documentation into digital registers: we support it, particularly through staff training and the strategic vision, but also in providing servers and appropriate equipment to run it.

Do you involve any Ukrainian companies in your digital projects?

During our work with technology, we closely collaborate with Ukrainian professionals and universities. For example, we have worked and continue to work with the Kyiv Architectural University, the Polytechnic University in Lviv, the Polytechnic University in Chernihiv, and now also in Odesa. This is undoubtedly one of UNESCO's principles: to support and provide opportunities for more Ukrainian professionals to carry out this work, relying on them and strengthening their capacities.

We have also worked with NGOs and the private sector from various fields, including technology. For instance, last year we organized a hackathon focused on artificial intelligence, exploring this issue from the perspective of human rights. This was within the framework of UNESCO's 2021 recommendations on artificial intelligence and ethics. We held the hackathon with the participation of many actors during two days of active physical competition, but it was preceded by a series of meetings with the participants, explaining and discussing the important roles of how new technologies, especially artificial intelligence, can be useful and should always focus on ensuring the protection of human rights, gender integration and protection, as well as maintaining key ethical standards.

For us, this was a very interesting experience as it was a pilot initiative, but since then, we have been actively working with Ukraine to conduct a relevant survey on how this can be implemented at the policy level to make it sustainable. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to organize similar events, and we are very hopeful about this.

What measures does UNESCO take to preserve the culture of the various people's inhabitation in Ukraine?

UNESCO approaches culture within the framework of its 2005 Convention, which covers culture in all its diversity, including with respect for diversity. And we know how rich Ukraine is in this regard. As an example, I would like to mention that recently we launched a two-year project, which we started in March 2025 here in Kyiv, with the support of the European Union. This is a project for the documentation and preservation of Jewish archival heritage, and it serves as an example of how we approach different components of cultural heritage in Ukraine.

If you talk about the information, about the journalists, and maybe we have some information of the number of crimes against Ukrainian journalists over the past three years, and in particular these who ended up in occupied territories?

First of all, it is worth noting that, as you may already know, UNESCO globally monitors the number of journalists killed while carrying out their duties. Currently, in Ukraine we recorded 22 media workers who have died. However, this does not mean that the number of journalists killed is limited to just this figure. This number is based on the process of recognizing journalists who have been killed in the line of duty while covering the war.

We are also doing important work with prosecutors, for example this year in partnership with the Regional Press Development Institute (RPDI) and the Ukrainian Prosecutors' Training Center, we launched an online course on international freedom of expression standards, accessible to all 5000 prosecutors in Ukraine. In just one month, the course has seen almost 200 prosecutors enrolled. This builds on activities initiated under the partnership in 2024, including in-person trainings for 50 prosecutors. These addressed topics such as the different kinds of threats faced by journalists, methods for assessing evidence, criminal defamation, protection of journalistic sources, safeguarding victims and witnesses, and fostering international cooperation in cases involving crimes against media professionals.

Regarding the occupied territories, as I mentioned earlier, we do not have direct physical access, but we are deeply concerned about the state of freedom of expression and the conditions for journalists in these areas.

We continue providing support to journalists through various training programs, as I mentioned earlier. In addition, an important aspect is addressing mental health issues, as well as the proper approach to legal concerns, which is a vital component of this work.

Tell us more about projects that can help journalists improve their skills in combat zones.

We are actively working on ensuring the safety of journalists and supporting their work, particularly in the field of reporting. Last year, in 2024, we reached 200 journalists with grants. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have supported a total of 540 journalists who continue to cover the war.

We also conducted training on very specific topics. In particular, we worked with 65 journalists on documenting damage to cultural heritage in the country, organized courses on international journalism, as well as English language courses for journalists as part of J-School in collaboration with the news outlet Kyiv Independent, where we recently conducted a training for 52 journalists. At least 60 were trained in local news journalism, investigative reporting, and solutions journalism.

We also worked with 17 media representatives and executives on issues of disability inclusion and equality in reporting. This not only concerns addressing disability issues but also how to integrate people with disabilities into the media sector. We have published a series of manuals on this topic, as well as several other manuals on ethics and the safety of journalists, which have already been translated into Ukrainian.

Currently, we have also conducted a study on the impact of online violence against female journalists in Ukraine. This study is published on the web page of our partner in this field NGO Women in Media, it revealed that 81% of female journalists have experienced online violence. This will remain a key area of focus, and we will continue working on raising awareness and running campaigns on this issue. We have already conducted trainings for editorial teams on improving safety protocols and promoting gender equality in reporting and will continue this work.