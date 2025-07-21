Sybiha announces start of new format of cooperation between Ukraine and Benelux, announces introduction of position of ambassador to UNESCO

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

On the first day of the annual meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine 2025, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the beginning of a new format of cooperation between Ukraine and Benelux, and announced the introduction of the position of ambassador to UNESCO.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sybiha announced the beginning of a new format of cooperation Ukraine - Benelux, which will unite Ukraine with Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The first ministerial meeting in the new format will take place in the near future.

"It is very important that our diplomacy corresponds to the new place of our state in the world. A state that is respected for its strength and determination. We do not wait for invitations. We create equal formats and initiatives. We offer recipes and invite others to go with us. Ukraine-Southeastern Europe, Ukraine-Nordic-Baltic Eight, Ukraine-Romania-Moldova, Lublin Triangle, Weimar+," he noted.

The minister also announced the introduction of the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to UNESCO.

"One of the goals of the Russian aggressor is the Ukrainian cultural heritage. We must protect and restore it. Ukraine must be represented in the governing bodies of UNESCO. And today, in the presence of my friend and colleague, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, I want to express my sincere gratitude for the support and activities of UNESCO, as well as for assistance in restoring our cultural heritage," the head of the MFA emphasized.

Sybiha noted the importance of synchronizing sanction policy with international partners.

"We are doing important 'homework'. At the end of June - beginning of July, we synchronized sanction packages from the thirteenth to the seventeenth with the EU. We will soon implement the eighteenth. We also initiated changes to the legislation to harmonize the sanction pressure," the minister noted.

Sybiha also reported that a number of memoranda and documents are planned to be signed on the sidelines of the meeting, which will contribute to the expansion of the network of partnerships and strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ukrainian diplomatic service.