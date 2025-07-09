Interfax-Ukraine
18:22 09.07.2025

Greenville begins construction of new residential project in suburbs of Lviv

Greenville begins construction of new residential project in suburbs of Lviv

Greenville Development Corporation has begun the implementation of the Greenville Prostir residential complex (Lysynychi, 2 Osvitnia Street) near Lviv, its press service reported.

"We are trying not just to build another residential complex, but to create a new atmosphere in the Lviv suburbs: cozy, comfortable for people and at the same time modern and innovative. The project is large-scale - almost 10 hectares of territory. 40 houses are planned, well-thought-out infrastructure, car-free yards, four-story buildings, a wide range of apartments," said project manager Oleh Kozub.

In total, 1,518 apartments with individual heating are planned in 40 houses. There is an underground parking with an elevator for 794 parking spaces, a shelter is provided, the object has a high degree of energy efficiency (B). As for the internal content, according to the project, a park area for active leisure, a co-working area, a lounge area, places for playing chess and table tennis, children's and sports grounds, a football field, and developed commercial infrastructure will be equipped here.

Construction of the complex started in April 2025. Today, the foundation of the first building is already completely ready, frame-monolithic works are being carried out, two floors have been erected. On the site where the second building is located, land works have been completed, construction has begun.

The company reported that apartments at this stage could already be purchased with a down payment of 30%, the cost starts from $1,110/sq m. The object is registered as a future real estate object, therefore it is regulated by law No. 2518-IX on guaranteeing property rights to real estate objects to be built in the future.

The commissioning of the first building is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

Greenville, founded in 2007, has been operating in Lviv and Kyiv regions since 2007. Currently 44 buildings have been commissioned, and seven more are under construction. Among Greenville's portfolio projects are comfort-class complexes in Lviv (Greenville Park Lviv, Greenville House, Misto Trav and Dobra Oselia), the resort hotel Lisova Pisnia in Truskavets and two business-class projects in Kyiv: Greenville Park and Greenville in Pechersk.

