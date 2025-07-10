UNESCO to factor war damage into world heritage site assessments – culture ministry

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has adopted an amendment that provides that the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, in cooperation with the advisory bodies, will include a separate section in future reports dedicated to the impact of armed conflicts on heritage sites, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reports.

"During the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is underway in Paris, an amendment to the Committee's decision was adopted based on a discussion of the Report of the World Heritage Centre on the implementation of the World Heritage Convention and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The amendment was initiated by Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the document provides that the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, in cooperation with the advisory bodies, will include a separate section in future reports dedicated to the impact of armed conflicts on heritage sites.

"This decision is a response to real challenges and is based on the latest experience, which aims to strengthen operational response and improve protection mechanisms. Such a step will allow not only to record threats facing heritage sites, but also to form long-term response strategies in conditions of military operations, protecting the cultural heritage of humanity," the ministry said.