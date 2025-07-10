Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:49 10.07.2025

UNESCO to factor war damage into world heritage site assessments – culture ministry

2 min read
UNESCO to factor war damage into world heritage site assessments – culture ministry

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has adopted an amendment that provides that the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, in cooperation with the advisory bodies, will include a separate section in future reports dedicated to the impact of armed conflicts on heritage sites, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reports.

"During the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is underway in Paris, an amendment to the Committee's decision was adopted based on a discussion of the Report of the World Heritage Centre on the implementation of the World Heritage Convention and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The amendment was initiated by Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the document provides that the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, in cooperation with the advisory bodies, will include a separate section in future reports dedicated to the impact of armed conflicts on heritage sites.

"This decision is a response to real challenges and is based on the latest experience, which aims to strengthen operational response and improve protection mechanisms. Such a step will allow not only to record threats facing heritage sites, but also to form long-term response strategies in conditions of military operations, protecting the cultural heritage of humanity," the ministry said.

Tags: #unesco #war

MORE ABOUT

09:14 10.07.2025
Europe sends EUR 52-54 bln to Ukraine in 3 years, trails USA by EUR 6-8 billion – European commissioner

Europe sends EUR 52-54 bln to Ukraine in 3 years, trails USA by EUR 6-8 billion – European commissioner

19:00 09.07.2025
European Commissioner points to impossibility of amnesties within peace process for serious violations of humanitarian law – memo

European Commissioner points to impossibility of amnesties within peace process for serious violations of humanitarian law – memo

12:09 09.07.2025
UN Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine calls for submissions

UN Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine calls for submissions

20:36 08.07.2025
Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

20:33 08.07.2025
Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

14:26 08.07.2025
Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

12:28 08.07.2025
Russia has destroyed or damaged nearly 2,400 facilities in 781 healthcare institutions in Ukraine – ministry

Russia has destroyed or damaged nearly 2,400 facilities in 781 healthcare institutions in Ukraine – ministry

15:52 05.07.2025
Kremlin tries to involve Laos in war against Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Kremlin tries to involve Laos in war against Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

19:58 03.07.2025
Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

16:57 02.07.2025
Affected residents of liberated territories to be eligible for disability status - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Affected residents of liberated territories to be eligible for disability status - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

HOT NEWS

Russia unleashes 18 missiles, 400 drones in 10-hour air alert – Zelenskyy

Two dead, 16 injured in massive enemy missile and drone attack on Kyiv

Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

Zelenskyy and Italian President discuss European integration, sanction pressure on Russia

ECHR finds Russia guilty of systemic human rights violations – Justice Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine needs modern-day Marshall Plan for recovery – Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg

Russia unleashes 18 missiles, 400 drones in 10-hour air alert – Zelenskyy

Two dead, 16 injured in massive enemy missile and drone attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian, Italian presidents discuss Ukraine's EU integration, sanction pressure on Russia

Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

Zelenskyy and Italian President discuss European integration, sanction pressure on Russia

Sybiha on ECHR’s ruling: Court is as clear as ever - Russian occupiers committed horrific atrocities during this war

Meloni, Metsola, von der Leyen and Mathernova to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Poroshenko: Ukraine deserves government that works to preserve state

Shmyhal: Ukraine's needs for external financing in 2026 to remain at over $40 bln

AD
AD