Zhovkva, adviser to President of Egypt discuss creation of Ukrainian agrohub in this country

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva and Special Advisor to the President of Egypt on National Security Faiza Abou el-Naga discussed the creation of a Ukrainian agro-industrial hub in Egypt as part of the implementation of the agreements between the presidents of the countries.

“The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the Presidents of Ukraine and Egypt during their phone call on July 2. In particular, they focused on the development of bilateral trade cooperation,” says a message posted on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Thursday.

As noted in the report, the key topic of the conversation was food security. The parties discussed the creation of a Ukrainian agro-industrial hub in Egypt.

“Ukraine is ready to remain a reliable guarantor of Egypt’s food security. We have an ambitious goal – to open a regional logistics hub for Ukrainian food products in Egypt. We are working together to achieve it,” said the Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Ukraine and Egypt will also work to enhance cooperation in the fields of industry and tourism. According to Zhovkva, Egypt remains Ukraine's largest trading partner in the Middle East and Africa, and bilateral trade volumes have almost reached pre-war levels.

Special attention during the conversation was paid to the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace. Zhovkva thanked Egypt for its constructive stance within the UN General Assembly, in particular for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.