Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:41 24.07.2025

Zhovkva, adviser to President of Egypt discuss creation of Ukrainian agrohub in this country

2 min read
Zhovkva, adviser to President of Egypt discuss creation of Ukrainian agrohub in this country

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva and Special Advisor to the President of Egypt on National Security Faiza Abou el-Naga discussed the creation of a Ukrainian agro-industrial hub in Egypt as part of the implementation of the agreements between the presidents of the countries.

“The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the Presidents of Ukraine and Egypt during their phone call on July 2. In particular, they focused on the development of bilateral trade cooperation,” says a message posted on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Thursday.

As noted in the report, the key topic of the conversation was food security. The parties discussed the creation of a Ukrainian agro-industrial hub in Egypt.

“Ukraine is ready to remain a reliable guarantor of Egypt’s food security. We have an ambitious goal – to open a regional logistics hub for Ukrainian food products in Egypt. We are working together to achieve it,” said the Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Ukraine and Egypt will also work to enhance cooperation in the fields of industry and tourism. According to Zhovkva, Egypt remains Ukraine's largest trading partner in the Middle East and Africa, and bilateral trade volumes have almost reached pre-war levels.

Special attention during the conversation was paid to the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace. Zhovkva thanked Egypt for its constructive stance within the UN General Assembly, in particular for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tags: #hub #egypt

MORE ABOUT

16:46 24.07.2025
Ukraine ready to open regional logistics headquarters in Egypt

Ukraine ready to open regional logistics headquarters in Egypt

20:30 02.07.2025
Zelenskyy, Egyptian President to instruct to begin preparation of preferential trade agreement

Zelenskyy, Egyptian President to instruct to begin preparation of preferential trade agreement

14:01 20.06.2025
Sustainable business hub opens in Kyiv with UNDP, Japanese govt support

Sustainable business hub opens in Kyiv with UNDP, Japanese govt support

13:11 20.06.2025
URCS opens innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv

URCS opens innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv

15:25 24.04.2025
Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

15:56 04.02.2025
Ukraine considers SCZone site for food hub in Egypt – ministry

Ukraine considers SCZone site for food hub in Egypt – ministry

10:52 29.01.2025
UNESCO Cultural Hub opened in Lviv

UNESCO Cultural Hub opened in Lviv

14:50 06.12.2024
Medical hub for IDPs from Mariupol opened in Dnipro

Medical hub for IDPs from Mariupol opened in Dnipro

18:30 27.07.2024
Egyptian embassy holds reception to mark the 72nd anniversary of the revolution

Egyptian embassy holds reception to mark the 72nd anniversary of the revolution

20:52 01.11.2023
Creation of gas hub in Turkey might be completed in 2024 - Turkish energy minister

Creation of gas hub in Turkey might be completed in 2024 - Turkish energy minister

HOT NEWS

Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

LATEST

Macron and Merz want to discuss fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv residents pay UAH 29 mln in H1 2025 to restore electricity supply after disconnection for debts – YASNO

Cabinet appoints Sobolev as head of Interdepartmental Working Group on Sanctions Policy

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

President's Office dpty head, EU Military Committee head discuss technology exchange, defense industry development

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO powers appeared on Rada's website

AD
AD