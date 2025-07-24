Ukraine ready to open regional logistics headquarters in Egypt

Egypt remains Ukraine’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and Africa, and bilateral trade volumes have almost reached pre-war levels, said Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva during a telephone conversation with Special Advisor to the President of Egypt on National Security Faiza Abou El-Naga.

The key topic of the conversation was food security. The parties discussed the creation of a Ukrainian agro-industrial hub in Egypt.

"Ukraine is ready to continue to remain a reliable guarantor of Egypt's food security. We have an ambitious goal to open a regional logistics hub for Ukrainian food in Egypt. We are working together to achieve it," the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

It is noted that Ukraine and Egypt will also work to intensify cooperation in the field of industry and tourism.

During the conversation, the parties paid special attention to the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace.

Zhovkva thanked Egypt for its constructive position within the UN General Assembly, in particular for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.