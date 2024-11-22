Use of new missile by Russia, possible allies’ response to be discussed at emergency meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

The topic of the extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be informing the Ukrainian side about Russia's use of a new missile in the war against Ukraine and the possible reaction of the allies to this.

The relevant information was confirmed to the Interfax-Ukraine agency at the headquarters of the alliance on Friday.

The meeting will be held at the level of ambassadors-permanent representatives of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on November 26. It is expected that a briefing on the current situation will be held via video link from Kyiv, followed by a discussion of the possible reaction from the allies.