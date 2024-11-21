Facts

20:24 21.11.2024

Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the package of sanctions imposed against the economy and the military budget of the Russian Federation.

“I am grateful to Biden and his administration for today’s strong package of financial and banking sanctions targeting Russia’s economy and war chest. By targeting Gazprombank, one of Russia’s largest banks, as well as its six subsidiaries and over 50 other financial institutions, the US strikes a significant blow to Putin's war machine and further isolates his bloody, corrupt economy from the global market,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The President stressed that this is happening at a critical moment when the Russian Federation uses “missile saber-rattling in a desperate attempt to destroy what remains of international law.” Zelenskyy noted that the aggressor must pay the full cost of this war.

“We are deeply grateful for America’s leadership in defending liberty and for the unwavering bipartisan support of Congress, which continues to champion strong and decisive sanctions. Together, we must weaken tyranny and strengthen global security,” the head of the Ukrainian state summed up.

As reported, the U.S. Treasury Department has included more than 50 Russian banks in the sanction list, including Gazprombank, DOM.RF Bank, BKS Bank.

