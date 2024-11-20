Facts

19:59 20.11.2024

Umerov: 12 European countries, Ukraine unit in new format of defense cooperation

Umerov: 12 European countries, Ukraine unit in new format of defense cooperation

The first meeting within the Northern Group-Ukraine format, which unites 12 European countries and is designed to promote the development of defense cooperation, was held in Denmark, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"We are expanding our horizons: we are launching cooperation within the Northern Group-Ukraine. A total of 12 countries are uniting to strengthen security and support Ukraine: Nordic states: Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Norway; Baltic countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania; as well as Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom," he wrote on Telegram.

"Today was the first meeting in this format. I am grateful to my friend, the Minister of Defense of Denmark, for his leadership and hospitality," Umerov wrote and noted that the participants agreed to hold the next meeting in Ukraine.

Umerov reported on a frank, sincere and constructive conversation with his colleagues. "We discussed plans for 2025, Ukraine's urgent needs and how to meet them together as quickly as possible. We focused on common threats, as well as equipping combat brigades with heavy equipment," Umerov specified.

The minister noted that investments in the Ukrainian defense industry have become a separate priority. "More and more countries are joining the financing of Ukrainian production, including within the Danish model: Sweden, Norway, and Lithuania."

"I expressed sincere gratitude to the allies for the assistance they provide. These countries are leaders in supporting Ukraine. They were the first: they provided Western-style main battle tanks, transferred long-range ammunition for strikes behind enemy lines, provided long-range air defense systems, supported Ukraine in financing the defense industry, and transferred F-16 fighters," the minister noted.

