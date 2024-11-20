Facts

13:30 20.11.2024

URCS opens youth residence in Lviv region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened a youth residence in Lviv region.

“In Yavoriv urban territorial community in the village of Nakonechne, a youth residence has been opened,” URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday. The opening of the URCS youth space is a new stage in the activity of the Yavoriv branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross. There are omfortable space conditions where events for more than 20 people can be held at the same time. They were created thanks to the support of donors and local authorities.

"We were able to find a symbiosis that allows us to implement projects and continuously invest in our future," said Ivan Semerak, chairman of the Lviv regional organization of the URCS.

The opening of the youth space was attended by representatives of the Danish and Austrian Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, representatives of the National Committee, the Western Interregional Office and the Lviv Regional Organization of the URCS.

The creation of the URCS youth residence was financed by the #BraVo Project  - organization and volunteering development program and the #PSPU program of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Tags: #ukraine #lviv #urcs #residence

