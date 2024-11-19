Sybiha in UNSC: Ukraine needs peace through strength, not through weakness

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA/4221

Ukraine needs peace through strength, not through weakness, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, speaking at the UN Security Council in New York on the occasion of 1,000 days since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

“In my UNSC speech, I underscored the price of the war that Ukraine had to pay in the past 1,000 days. And the price that the world will have to pay if it chooses appeasement,” Sybiha said, a statement of whom was quoted by the Foreign Ministry's press service on Telegram on Tuesday.

“This war is not only about Ukraine, but also global security. We need peace through strength, not weakness,” Sybiha stated.