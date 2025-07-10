Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:00 10.07.2025

Sybiha invites new FM of Liechtenstein to visit Ukraine

1 min read
Sybiha invites new FM of Liechtenstein to visit Ukraine
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held his first meeting in Rome with Deputy Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabine Monauni, and invited her to visit Ukraine.

“In Rome, I was pleased to have my first meeting with Liechtenstein’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Sabine Monauni. Grateful to my colleague for her assurance of Liechtenstein’s continued support for Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he said on X.

The ministers discussed the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation, protection of international law, sanctions policy, Ukraine’s economic recovery, and further humanitarian assistance.

“I also invited my colleague to visit Ukraine,” Sybiha stressed.

Tags: #sybiha #meeting #rome

MORE ABOUT

20:54 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy and Italian President discuss European integration, sanction pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy and Italian President discuss European integration, sanction pressure on Russia

18:20 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

15:29 09.07.2025
Europe demonstrates remarkable unity, upholding common values, principles – Sybiha

Europe demonstrates remarkable unity, upholding common values, principles – Sybiha

10:18 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting: Air defense systems, missiles for them, drone air defense - main priority today

Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting: Air defense systems, missiles for them, drone air defense - main priority today

21:01 07.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

19:12 07.07.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

20:35 03.07.2025
Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

20:33 03.07.2025
Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

14:30 02.07.2025
Sybiha: We must send right signals to aggressor by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities

Sybiha: We must send right signals to aggressor by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities

18:06 30.06.2025
Sybiha: We really hope that we will receive additional air defense systems from our partners

Sybiha: We really hope that we will receive additional air defense systems from our partners

HOT NEWS

Germany ready to pay for two Patriots, Norway for one, other countries also ready to help, waiting for manufacturer's readiness

At Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine agrees to purchase weapons from Europe and USA, incl air defense systems, missiles for them – Zelenskyy

Leaders of Coalition of the Willing countries agree to support Ukraine's air defense, finance drone interceptors – statement

Coalition of the Willing to prioritize military and financial support for Ukraine as long as Russian aggression continues – statement

Coalition of the Willing plans security measures for Ukraine, will strengthen sanctions against Russia – Stubb

LATEST

TEXT: Statement by leaders of UK, France and Ukraine following meeting of Coalition of the Willing

Germany ready to pay for two Patriots, Norway for one, other countries also ready to help, waiting for manufacturer's readiness

Italy ready to begin recovery of destroyed facilities in Ukraine now – Meloni

At Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine agrees to purchase weapons from Europe and USA, incl air defense systems, missiles for them – Zelenskyy

Germany’s future closely linked to Ukraine – Merz

Leaders of Coalition of the Willing countries agree to support Ukraine's air defense, finance drone interceptors – statement

Coalition of the Willing to prioritize military and financial support for Ukraine as long as Russian aggression continues – statement

Нідерланди передають Україні 38 броньованих поліцейських автомобілів Touareg

Coalition of the Willing plans security measures for Ukraine, will strengthen sanctions against Russia – Stubb

Merz: Germany ready to buy Patriot systems from USA for Ukraine

AD
AD