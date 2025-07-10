Sybiha invites new FM of Liechtenstein to visit Ukraine

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held his first meeting in Rome with Deputy Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabine Monauni, and invited her to visit Ukraine.

“In Rome, I was pleased to have my first meeting with Liechtenstein’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Sabine Monauni. Grateful to my colleague for her assurance of Liechtenstein’s continued support for Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he said on X.

The ministers discussed the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation, protection of international law, sanctions policy, Ukraine’s economic recovery, and further humanitarian assistance.

“I also invited my colleague to visit Ukraine,” Sybiha stressed.