10:26 17.07.2025

Specialized committee supports candidacy of Sybiha as Foreign Minister

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation has supported the candidacy of Andriy Sybiha for the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the head of the committee, Oleksandr Merezhko (the Servant of the People faction).

"The committee meeting is underway. Sybiha's candidacy was voted on and unanimously supported," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to the parliament's website, draft resolution No. 13495 on the appointment of Sybiha to the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on July 17.

