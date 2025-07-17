Rada reappoints Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

The Verkhovna Rada has reappointed Andriy Sybiha to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Some 271 MPs voted for his candidacy, submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a parliamentary session on Thursday.

Sybiha held the corresponding position since September 5, 2024, and in the government of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as a result of the government reformatting, he remained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha was born in the city of Zboriv, Ternopil region, in 1975. In 1997, he graduated from the Ivan Franko Lviv State University, a specialist in international relations, an English translator, and in 1999 - from the Ivan Franko Lviv State University, specializing in law. He holds the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

From 1997 to 1998, he was an attaché, third, and second secretary of the Department of State and Legal Issues of the Treaty and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In 1998-2002, he held the positions of second and first secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland.

In 2002-2003, he was the first secretary of the Department of Legal and Humanitarian Cooperation of the Department of European Integration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; in 2003-2005 - acting head, head of the department of international legal cooperation of the Treaty and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; and 2005-2006 - head of the department of international law and legislation in the field of foreign policy of the Treaty and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in 2006 - deputy director of the department - head of the department of international law and legislation in the field of foreign policy.

In 2006-2008, he worked as Deputy Director of the Treaty and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; and in 2008-2012 - Minister-Counselor of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland; in 2012-2012 - Acting Director of the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; in 2012-2016 - Director of the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; in 2016-2021 - Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey.

From 2021 to 2024, he was Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and from April to September 2024 - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

On September 5, 2024, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The online broadcast of the session of the Ukrainian parliament on YouTube is conducted by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction).