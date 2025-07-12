Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Croatia discusses expansion of military-technical cooperation

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, who is in Croatia, held a meeting with the country's Deputy Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Minister of Defense Ivan Anušić and representatives of the largest Croatian defense companies.

"I had a meaningful meeting with Croatia's Deputy PM, Defense Minister Ivan Anušić and representatives of the largest Croatian defense companies. Our main priority is to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," he wrote on the X social network on Saturday.

He said that the next steps to expand military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and Croatia as well as to strengthen our emergency services were agreed.

"Croatia has considerable experience in the production of robotic remote demining machines, which are already helping in Ukraine. We will enhance this cooperation. We highly appreciate Croatia's practical support and the latest 14th military assistance package approved this week," Sybiha added.