Economy

17:50 27.03.2023

President of Ukraine, IAEA Director General meet in Zaporizhia

2 min read

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of his regular visit to Ukraine.

"I met President Zelenskyy today in Zaporizhia City and had a rich exchange on the protection of the Zaporizhia NPP and its staff. I reiterated the full support of the IAEA to Ukraine's nuclear facilities," Grossi tweeted on Monday.

According to his reports, Grossi and Zelenskyy visited the Dnipro hydroelectric power station in Zaporizhia, where the head of the IAEA was shown the destruction caused by the strikes of Russian troops.

At the same time, Grossi emphasized that the Dnipro HPP is an integral part of the system that ensures the nuclear safety of ZNPP.

As reported, Grossi this week announced a visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant "to personally assess the nuclear safety situation at the facility." This will be his second visit to ZNPP during the occupation. Earlier, Grossi said he had stopped talks with Ukraine and Russia on establishing a security zone around the ZNPP, pointing out that "it would be extremely difficult to carry out the verification process - more than one mile from the demilitarized zone, the territory would be extremely militarized."

Tags: #grossi #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

