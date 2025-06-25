Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:06 25.06.2025

Oschadbank's projects for 2025 consist of 70% of energy storage facilities – banker

2 min read
Three quarters of projects for lending to large corporate businesses, which are currently being worked on by Oschadbank, are energy storage installations, which indicates a high demand from investors for this technology against the background of a decrease in demand for gas generation, said Yevhen Myachyn, director of the department for development and support of corporate business at Oschadbank.

"If we talk about the pipeline of Oschadbank's corporate business for 2025, that is, projects in the work for the start of lending, then 70% of such projects by the amount of financing are energy storage installations. We see how times are changing, investors are investing in new technologies, and now there is demand for this area," said Myachyn during the Cisolar 2025 conference, which, with the support of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine, was held in Kyiv on Wednesday as part of the international energy innovation platform SEF.

He added that another 20% of the projects in the work are wind and solar power plants, and 10% are gas-fired installations.

Myachyn drew attention to the fact that last year's pipeline of large business projects in the same period consisted of 70% gas generation.

"Last year at this time, our pipeline consisted mainly of gas-piston units. Then quick decisions were needed, but we see that everything is changing, and investors are responding quite dynamically to market needs," explained the banker.

He also expressed his belief that one of the key factors contributing to the development of the energy storage facilities direction is the expertise and willingness of banks to take the risk of financing such projects.

"There was no consistent practice of energy storage facilities work in the auxiliary services market yet. Banks learned together with clients, analyzed financial models, calculated and, taking the risk, entered into financing and continue to finance," noted Myachyn.

According to him, investors can, among other things, count on consortium financing.

The head of the department specified that since the beginning of 2025, the volume of energy credit agreements concluded by Oschadbank with corporate clients has grown to EUR93 million, approximately 45% of which are energy storage facilities, 43% - WPP, and 12% - energy storage facilities together with SPP.

As reported in early June, Oschadbank provided energy loans to large businesses for EUR87 million in 2025, which is almost twice as much as for the entire last year.

Tags: #myachyn #oschadbank

