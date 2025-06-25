White House unofficially confirms Trump's intention to meet with Zelenskyy in person

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday in parallel with the NATO summit, Politico reported, citing an anonymous White House official, on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as focus on Russia’s war with Ukraine has taken a backseat to the Israel-Iran conflict.

“Leading up to the summit, it was not clear whether Zelenskyy would attend amid fears that a visit wouldn’t be worth his time without a guarantee of significant facetime with Trump. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy flew to Canada for the meeting of G7 world leaders in hopes of a meeting with the U.S. president, but Trump left the summit early,” Politico reports.

Trump said on Tuesday morning aboard Air Force One on his way to The Hague, Netherlands, that he would “probably” meet with Zelenskyy, though he did not confirm at the time.