Zelenskyy discusses investment in military equipment production in Ukraine with the Prime Minister of New Zealand

On the sidelines of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson.

"We discussed investing in the production of military equipment in Ukraine and an initiative that will help combat the Iranian "shaheds" with which Russia is shelling our cities," Zelenskyy said on Telegram following the conversation.

The President emphasized that Ukraine appreciates New Zealand's solidarity from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, all humanitarian and military support, and a new aid package.

"We have a common vision that only strong coordinated actions and tough sanctions against all sectors of the economy that enable Russia to finance its war machine can stop Russian aggression," Zelenskyy emphasized.