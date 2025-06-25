Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 25.06.2025

Zelenskyy discusses investment in military equipment production in Ukraine with the Prime Minister of New Zealand

1 min read
Zelenskyy discusses investment in military equipment production in Ukraine with the Prime Minister of New Zealand

On the sidelines of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson.

"We discussed investing in the production of military equipment in Ukraine and an initiative that will help combat the Iranian "shaheds" with which Russia is shelling our cities," Zelenskyy said on Telegram following the conversation.

The President emphasized that Ukraine appreciates New Zealand's solidarity from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, all humanitarian and military support, and a new aid package.

"We have a common vision that only strong coordinated actions and tough sanctions against all sectors of the economy that enable Russia to finance its war machine can stop Russian aggression," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Tags: #new_zealand #zelenskyy #nato_summit

MORE ABOUT

18:16 25.06.2025
Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

18:04 25.06.2025
Trump announces conversation with Putin

Trump announces conversation with Putin

18:03 25.06.2025
Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

17:43 25.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

14:55 25.06.2025
Rubio: If USA imposes new sanctions against Russia, it will eliminate possibility of dialogue on Ukraine

Rubio: If USA imposes new sanctions against Russia, it will eliminate possibility of dialogue on Ukraine

09:44 25.06.2025
Zelenskyy has audience with King of Netherlands

Zelenskyy has audience with King of Netherlands

09:27 25.06.2025
White House unofficially confirms Trump's intention to meet with Zelenskyy in person

White House unofficially confirms Trump's intention to meet with Zelenskyy in person

19:00 24.06.2025
Zelenskyy stresses importance of defense solidarity in Dutch parliament so that no one has to deal with Russia alone

Zelenskyy stresses importance of defense solidarity in Dutch parliament so that no one has to deal with Russia alone

18:59 24.06.2025
Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

17:18 24.06.2025
Russia incapable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries - Zelenskyy

Russia incapable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries - Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Trump promises to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with more Patriot missiles

Trump says he does not discuss ceasefire with Zelenskyy: I want to know how he's doing

Death toll of enemy attack on Dnipro increases to 19 – authorities

HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

Final version of statute of Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine published

LATEST

European Solidarity says Financial Monitoring Service head does not explain at temporary investigative commission how documents for sanctions against Poroshenko prepared

Shmyhal gives task to intensify work on construction of shelters in kindergartens

URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

Ministry of National Unity initiates possibility of developing Unity Hub network with support of European countries - Chernyshov

Kyivteploenergo eliminates over 1,400 pipeline damages during hydraulic tests in 2025

Over 2,300 families of missing persons receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Cabinet appoints Lozynsky as First Deputy Head of the State Tourism Agency, dismisses Hryshchak as Deputy Head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry and Trade.

Sybiha announces new aid, investment packages after NATO-Ukraine Council

Death toll of enemy attack on Dnipro increases to 19 – authorities

UK provides air defense missiles to Ukraine paid for with interest on Russian assets

AD
AD