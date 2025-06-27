Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:56 27.06.2025

Ukraine increases scrap metal exports by 45.5% in Jan-May, most sharply in Feb-May

3 min read

Ukrainian enterprises in January-May 2025 increased the export of ferrous scrap by 45.5% year-over-year, to 155,809 tonnes from 102,366 tonnes.

According to statistics published by the State Customs Service on Friday, some 28,600 tonnes were exported in May, 46,321 tonnes in April, some 39,908 tonnes in March, and 25,284 tonnes in February, in January some 15,696 tonnes of scrap.

In monetary terms, the export of scrap metal for January-May increased by 46.4%, to $48.127 million from $32.872 million.

Export of scrap metal in the specified period was formally carried out mainly to Poland (88.92% of deliveries in monetary terms), Greece (5.38%) and Germany (2.78%).

In the first five months of 2025, Ukraine imported 33 tonnes of scrap metal for $12,000 from Poland (54.55%), Seychelles (36.36%) and British Virgin Islands (9.09%).

As reported with reference to data from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, last year almost 300,000 tonnes of ferrous metal scrap were exported from Ukraine to the EU with zero duty. The lion's share of this export in transit through Constanta and other ports went to Turkey and other countries, avoiding paying the EUR 180 duty per tonne, this is about UAH 2 billion in lost revenues to the state budget. Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky said if this scrap went to Ukrainian factories, it would create more added value in production, more taxes, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine could receive more funds to finance Ukraine's defense needs.

"So, in view of this, Ukraine should begin consultations with European partners on their ability to track the end consumer of raw materials, as well as on other more practical measures to ensure that this scarce raw material remains and is processed in the country (…) Ukraine should be as firm as possible in defending its own national interests," the parliamentarian said.

In addition, it was reported that due to the sharp increase in the export of strategic raw materials from Ukraine, the Ministry of Economy initiated the introduction of a licensing and quota regime for scrap metal exports with a zero quota. A draft of the relevant resolution is currently being publicly discussed. It is expected that its implementation will contribute to the uninterrupted operation of the metallurgical and foundry industries of Ukraine, as well as to the stabilization of the situation with ensuring the need for scrap metal on the domestic market of Ukraine.

Scrap metal collection enterprises of Ukraine in 2024 increased the export of ferrous metal scrap by 60.7% compared to 2023, to 293,190 tonnes from 182,465 tonnes. In monetary terms, the export of scrap metal for the year increased by 73.2%, to $91,311 million from $52,723 million.

Tags: #scrap #exports

MORE ABOUT

18:20 09.06.2025
For first time, Ukraine exhausts quota forbioethanol supplies to EU in 2024, 62% of supplies provided by private producers – Yuzhanina

For first time, Ukraine exhausts quota forbioethanol supplies to EU in 2024, 62% of supplies provided by private producers – Yuzhanina

19:05 06.06.2025
First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

15:17 06.06.2025
Agrarian Ministry won't restrict oilseed exports to load processing enterprises - Agrarian Minister

Agrarian Ministry won't restrict oilseed exports to load processing enterprises - Agrarian Minister

18:48 04.06.2025
Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY reach almost 16 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY reach almost 16 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

15:38 13.05.2025
Grain exports from Odesa ports exceed pre-war levels – Odesa administration

Grain exports from Odesa ports exceed pre-war levels – Odesa administration

18:57 02.05.2025
Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

14:38 04.04.2025
Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

18:34 17.03.2025
Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

13:44 05.02.2025
Zelenskyy instructs to regulate imbalance of exports, imports at NSDC meeting

Zelenskyy instructs to regulate imbalance of exports, imports at NSDC meeting

09:34 03.02.2025
Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

LATEST

Imports of passenger cars to Ukraine in Jan-May increase by 5%

Prosecutor General promises audit of business-related cases

High Anti-Corruption Court chooses measure of restraint for Chernyshov in form of UAH 120 mln bail

Ukraine boosts exports of cast iron in tonnes by 45.2% in Jan-May, supplying mainly to USA

Oschadbank to receive third tranche of EUR75 mln from EBRD for business lending

Oschadbank's projects for 2025 consist of 70% of energy storage facilities – banker

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY amount to 15.6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

EBRD may provide Winner Leasing with loan of up to EUR10 mln

Cheap Russian raw materials undermine EU's green steel transition – Ukraine's Metinvest

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

AD
AD