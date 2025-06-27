Ukraine increases scrap metal exports by 45.5% in Jan-May, most sharply in Feb-May

Ukrainian enterprises in January-May 2025 increased the export of ferrous scrap by 45.5% year-over-year, to 155,809 tonnes from 102,366 tonnes.

According to statistics published by the State Customs Service on Friday, some 28,600 tonnes were exported in May, 46,321 tonnes in April, some 39,908 tonnes in March, and 25,284 tonnes in February, in January some 15,696 tonnes of scrap.

In monetary terms, the export of scrap metal for January-May increased by 46.4%, to $48.127 million from $32.872 million.

Export of scrap metal in the specified period was formally carried out mainly to Poland (88.92% of deliveries in monetary terms), Greece (5.38%) and Germany (2.78%).

In the first five months of 2025, Ukraine imported 33 tonnes of scrap metal for $12,000 from Poland (54.55%), Seychelles (36.36%) and British Virgin Islands (9.09%).

As reported with reference to data from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, last year almost 300,000 tonnes of ferrous metal scrap were exported from Ukraine to the EU with zero duty. The lion's share of this export in transit through Constanta and other ports went to Turkey and other countries, avoiding paying the EUR 180 duty per tonne, this is about UAH 2 billion in lost revenues to the state budget. Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky said if this scrap went to Ukrainian factories, it would create more added value in production, more taxes, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine could receive more funds to finance Ukraine's defense needs.

"So, in view of this, Ukraine should begin consultations with European partners on their ability to track the end consumer of raw materials, as well as on other more practical measures to ensure that this scarce raw material remains and is processed in the country (…) Ukraine should be as firm as possible in defending its own national interests," the parliamentarian said.

In addition, it was reported that due to the sharp increase in the export of strategic raw materials from Ukraine, the Ministry of Economy initiated the introduction of a licensing and quota regime for scrap metal exports with a zero quota. A draft of the relevant resolution is currently being publicly discussed. It is expected that its implementation will contribute to the uninterrupted operation of the metallurgical and foundry industries of Ukraine, as well as to the stabilization of the situation with ensuring the need for scrap metal on the domestic market of Ukraine.

Scrap metal collection enterprises of Ukraine in 2024 increased the export of ferrous metal scrap by 60.7% compared to 2023, to 293,190 tonnes from 182,465 tonnes. In monetary terms, the export of scrap metal for the year increased by 73.2%, to $91,311 million from $52,723 million.